Houston Rockets playing in Western Conference Finals

HOUSTON — The top seeded Houston Rockets are taking on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Monday at the Toyota Center.

The team will play the first two games of the best of seven series at home after capping off the league's best record in the regular season. That hasn't been done since Golden State started racking up titles three years ago.

The World Champion Astros pitched in their support of the home team, donning Rockets gear for their plane ride to the west coast.