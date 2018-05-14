JJ Watt, other players raise more than $400,000 at 16th Annual Texans Charity Golf Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It was time to “Tee it up” for the 16th Annual Texans Charity Golf Classic at River Oaks Country Club.

Presented by BMW, the group is swinging to raise money for the Texans foundation.

Texans owner Bob McNair got in a few rounds with players like JJ Watt.

The group raised almost $400,000, adding to the over $5 million collected since the tournament's inception.

Despite being on the golf course, the conversation quickly turned to football and the team’s new rookies.

But remember this is all about charity.

The Texans, known for their charitable giving, have raised more than $30 million for the city of Houston, not including its Hurricane Harvey efforts.

Reminding the community of their three principal imperatives: winning championships, creating memorable experiences and doing great things for Houston.