Texas man possibly in danger after disappearing 9 days ago with bloodied clothes, serious head trauma 

HAYS COUNTY, Texas— The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing after he sustained major trauma to his head following a fall.

Domingo Alcaraz, 45, was last seen in the 6800 block of Fitzhugh Road in Dripping Springs, Texas around 10 p.m. on May 5.

According to deputies, Alcaraz was visiting from the north Houston area — specifically Spring, Texas — when he sustained major injuries to his forehead and tongue.

Alcaraz was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean pants covered in blood and work boots.

K-9 units, drones, the Citizens Emergency Response Team and the North Hays Fire Department are assisting the sheriff’s office with the search.

Investigators believe Alcaraz may be in grave or immediate danger due to his medical concerns.

If you have any information regarding Alcaraz whereabouts you are asked to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.