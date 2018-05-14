× Monday Motivation: Restore your body from weekend binge eating with Jennifer Winters

HOUSTON— Fitness guru Jennifer Winters is here to help you get back into your weekly routine with another installment of #MondayMotivation.

Do the following circuit routine to build muscle and increase your metabolism and build muscle.

Shoulder Press with a Chest Press 3 sets of 20 Arm Extension 3 sets of 20 Upright Press 3 sets of 20

For more health and fitness advice or to submit an application to work with Jennifer, go to https://www.facebook.com/houstonsuperwoman/