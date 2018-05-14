Oreo contest leaves bad taste in one contestant’s mouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE TREE, Colo. — Remember a simpler time when there was just one Oreo cookie flavor? Well, not any more!

The cookie company got clever, expanded their filling flavors, and even came up with contests so consumers could contribute. A year ago this month, Taylor Young of Colorado submitted the idea for a cherry-cola flavored Oreo hoping to win a contest and half a million dollars.

"It was really exciting," she says. "Shortly after, I got a little box with two cherry-cola cookies." And a note: "Dear Taylor, thanks for sending us your idea. We thought it was so delicious, we turned it into this one-of-a-kind creation just for you. It is pretty good," she adds. "I tried it!"

Her flavor was one of three finalists in the My Oreo Creation Contest. Just imagine her sugar high, until Oreo stopped communicating with her. Weeks went by without a word. Then this past December, Taylor saw her cookie on store shelves. "I reached out to them and I said, I'm seeing that my cookie won."

Oreo finally responded. The company told Taylor her flavor was already in development, so it wasn't her idea after all. It was theirs. Sorry!

That's not cool.

Taylor says this Oreo no-no leaves a bad taste in her mouth. Not only that, her hopes for cookie cash have completely crumbled.

