Pasadena police searching for peeping shopper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police are on the hunt for a peeping shopper and need your help to find him. This man has been seen going into women's dressing rooms and taking pictures of women while they're trying on clothes.

The first incident happened at the Dirt Cheap Clothing Store on Fairmont Parkway, and the second at Walmart on Shaver.

When one of the women confronted the man, he took off. If you have any information on this Pasadena peeper contact Detective Jernigan immediately at 713-475-7830.