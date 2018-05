× Body found attached to tree in Walmart parking lot

SOUTH FULTON, Ga.— South Fulton Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a Walmart parking lot Monday.

Police responded to reports of a woman hanging from a tree around 6 a.m. at a Walmart on Old National Highway near Flat Shoals Road.

According to police, the woman was somehow attached to the tree trunk with her legs bent.

At this time suicide is not being ruled out, but police say foul play is not involved.