HOUSTON — Doctors at Memorial Hermann Hospital are treating an elderly woman Monday after she was struck by the METROrail near east Downtown.

Investigators said the incident happened just before 2 a.m.

The woman is reportedly in her 70s.

Witnesses told police she was walking on the tracks along Scott Street under the Gulf Freeway when the train came through. It appears no one was riding the train at the time.

The woman's injuries are reportedly serious.

METRO police are still investigating.