Rice rallies to win final home game under legendary coach Wayne Graham

HOUSTON — Rice coach Wayne Graham got a win in his final home game with the Owls at Reckling Park on Sunday. Rice came back from two runs down to beat UAB 6-3. It ensured a weekend series win, two games to one.

Graham's time as Rice coach will end once this season is finished. He's been in charge of Rice baseball since 1991. In 2003, he led the Owls to their only national title.

"We've given everything we have here," Graham said of the commitment he and his wife, Tanya, have made to Rice. "The people we've loved and have loved us have stayed very true to us. That's what means the most."

The Owls have one more game in the Houston area this season, playing the UH Cougars on Tuesday night at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.