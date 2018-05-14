Texas, what do you think about a global trans fat ban? 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Oh man! That burger looks so good right now!

Problem is, the World Health Organization wants to ruin it by pulling the plug on all artificial trans fats around the world by the year 2023. The organization says trans fats can lead to heart disease, stroke, and type two diabetes. So why not do away with it completely?

It's all thanks to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg who axed trans fats for the Big Apple like a decade ago— but this is Texas pal! And no one’s touching' our donuts!

And now, a new happiness diet says, the fast food we love so much can actually put us in a terrible mood. Adding trans fats upset the balance of omega-3 fatty acids which can cause pessimism, depression, and even aggression.

Basically, eat what you want. Just be prepared for all hell to break loose when you crash later!