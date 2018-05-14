Trump tweets he’s working to get company in China back into business— fast!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Is the U.S. starting to drive China out of business?

Well, President Donald Trump tweeted he's trying to help China save smartphone maker ZTE, a company whose U.S. division actually partnered with the Houston Rockets a few years back.

Last week, ZTE suddenly halted operations in China.

Trump tweeted he's trying to help ZTE find "a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!"

The thing is, there's more to ZTE than meets the eye.

ZTE does business around the world, but it claims it shut down in response to the Trump administration banning American companies from selling vital components to ZTE until 2025.

That ban was triggered when U.S. officials claim ZTE broke a deal by violating U.S. sanctions against North Korea and Iran.

But ZTE denies it ever did anything wrong and now claims the U.S. ban could severely impact the company.

Yet, the company has also been called a cyber national security threat. Now some wonder why Trump is putting 'America First' second to China.

California Congressman Adam Schiff tweeted, "You should care more about our national security than Chinese jobs."

But the president seems to have a method to the madness, making ZTE support part of a larger negotiation.

The president tweeted, "Be cool, it will all work out!"

For the sake of national security-- and American jobs — let's hope so!