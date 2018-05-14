U.S. Rep. Al Green wants you to take his mission to impeach Trump seriously

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - There are three things you can count on in life: death, taxes...and U.S. Congressman Al Green calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"President Donald Trump can be impeached and should be impeached for his hateful, harmful, bigoted policies," Texas 9th District Rep. Green said.

The congressman held a press conference to remind everyone he's serious about impeaching the president.

Of course, Green has called for Trump's impeachment many times, most recently back in January when 66 Democrats voted for Green's resolution.

"He was not impeached with the 66 members from the Democratic caucus, but it doesn't mean that he can't be impeached in the future," Green added.

Impeachment seems to be the rallying cry for many Dems this election year, but could that backfire?

Oh well, at least no one can say Green is not consistent!