VIDEO: Coffee shop refuses to serve man after he makes Islamophobic comments to other customer in line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA - A whole latte hate was brewing inside a California coffee shop when a female customer showed up wearing a traditional Muslim headscarf. A customer repeats himself to the woman in line behind him. "I said, is this Halloween or something?"

She says, "Why would you say that?"

"Because I want to."

"Why? What's wrong with me? do you know I'm a Muslim?"

"Yeah, I do."

"What's your problem with that?"

"I don't like it, how's that? I don't like that because I don't like your religion. It says to kill me, and I don't want to be killed. How's that?"

The hostility percolates at the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf when she asks whether he's read the Koran.

"I've read enough of it."

She says, "In your bible, Jesus says to bring the people who don't believe, then kill them."

He interrupts, "I don't have any kind of a conversation with idiots."

Finally, another customer had enough. "(bleep) you, racist!"

"(bleep) you!"

"Shut the (bleep) up. Get the (bleep) out of here."

WARNING: The following video contains strong language.

"I'm a Muslim [woman]." "I know your religion and I don't want to be killed by you." This took place at a cafe in California yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4WAWKcQDh8 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 12, 2018

Ultimately, the supervisor asks the man to leave. When asked why she isn't serving him, she says,"Because he is disrupting a public place and being very racist."

Seems the Twitter universe is siding against the Islamaphobe. "Shout out to the dude that finally puts this racist piece of trash in his place and to Coffee Bean for refusing to serve him," says one Twitter user.

Some are sticking it to the coffee competition for a racial profiling incident a few weeks ago. One person tweets: "Hey Starbucks - - - you could learn from this."

Can't blame the caffeine for this clash at this coffee shop. Racism is the real grind.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.