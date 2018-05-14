VIRAL VIDEOS: Violent crash involving stalled car near Dallas, ATM smash-and-grab at store near Austin 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS — First you hear the screech, then you see the impact.

Dramatic dash cam video from a Euless, Texas police vehicle shows a red car being loaded onto a tow truck Saturday, when BOOM! An out-of-control SUV slams right into the red car and then flips over multiple times in the middle of the road.

Officers posted the video to their social media accounts as a warning that drivers should move over and slow down when an emergency vehicle is stopped.

From crash, to smash

Travis County sheriff deputies are looking for two people who drove a black Chevy pickup truck through a Stripes convenience store in Manchaca, just south of Austin. Surveillance footage released shows the truck flooring it in reverse and taking out the entire front of the store!

Two masked men emerged from the truck and made a b-line to the store's ATM, grabbing the machine and then fleeing in less than a minute.

No word if these crooks were able to get the machine open and actually cash in.