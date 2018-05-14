WATCH LIVE: North Houston Police hold Memorial Ceremony for fallen Texas officers

HUMBLE, Texas—Congressman Ted Poe and the City of Humble kicked-off National Police Week with the 4th Annual North Houston Police Memorial Ceremony.

The event honored 2017 Texas Fallen Peace Officers that died in the line of duty.

All officers and citizens are encouraged to drive with their vehicle’s headlights on, in remembrance of the peace officers who have sacrificed their lives while protecting our cities.

This week’s activities for HPD include four important events, as well as daily pre-scheduled tours to children at the HPD Training Academy.

The Police Week Awards Ceremony Luncheon will be held on Thursday, at noon, at the Downtown Aquarium located at 401 Bagby Street. The ceremony will feature a reading of a Mayor’s Proclamation and awards presentations to HPD employees. This event is by invitation only.

The Day of Prayer Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, at the Houston Police Officers’ Union located at 1600 State Street. Houston-area clergy members will gather to reinforce the partnership that exists between the community and the department. The public is invited to attend.

The Annual Police Week Memorial Service will be held on Friday, at 7 p.m., at the Houston Police Officers Memorial site at 2400 Memorial Drive to honor those officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

A procession of police officers will walk down Memorial Drive beginning at 7 p.m. A candlelight vigil will be held and include the placing of a wreath on the Houston Police Officers Memorial, a roll call of deceased officers, a 21-gun salute, the playing of TAPS, and a fly-over by HPD helicopters. The public is invited to attend.