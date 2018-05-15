Attorney General Paxton files lawsuit against big pharma over opioid crisis in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas. - Texas has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic, and now the state attorney general is hitting back with a lawsuit seeking big penalties and an injunction against big pharma!

"My office is holding Purdue Pharma accountable for fueling the nation's opioid epidemic by deceptive marketing of its prescription opioid painkillers, including Oxy Contin," Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton announced Tuesday afternoon.

Five other states also launched suits against Purdue on Tuesday.

The AG says four of the worst cities in the nation for opioid abuse are located in Texas, including Texarkana, Amarillo, Odessa, and Longview.

"Every three weeks in this country, opioid abuse inflicts a death toll equivalent to 9/11," Paxton pointed out.

But critics are already shooting down Paxton's plan, claiming Texans suffering from opioid abuse need better medical treatment right away-- not a drawn-out lawsuit.

The Texas Democratic Party chair issued a statement saying "comprehensive action is required."

"Needless to say, our country is feeling a lot of pain in the hands of pain pills," Paxton said.

With many complaints against other opioid drug makers, the states taking legal action against Purdue Pharma hope this might start a domino