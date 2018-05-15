Badges of Courage: What you need to know about law enforcement in the Houston area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - In the Houston area, you can see all different types of law enforcement patrolling the streets. There's city cops, sheriff's deputies, constable deputies, state troopers and more. It can be confusing as to who does what. In the end, it all comes down to jurisdiction. To find out who does what and who you should call in an emergency, check out the video above.

In the video below, NewsFix hops in the passenger seat to talk with Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Ellis. He describes what makes working in law enforcement a true calling for him.