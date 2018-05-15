‘Fear the Donut’ with this James Harden inspired treat from Pena’s Donuts & Diner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - As the Rockets try to make their way to the NBA Finals, James Harden's beard is center stage. Pena's Donuts & Diner is feeding Houston's Rockets obsession with their "Fear the Donut" creation.

The doughnut is made to look like Harden and his beard! The plain yeast doughnut is topped with maple icing and then the beard is made with chocolate icing.

The shop has only been selling this doughnut for about a week. If you want to order a batch for your next watch party, the owners suggest calling into the shop ahead of time. For more on this tasty treat, check out the video above!