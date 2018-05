Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — You'll definitely want to write this down and take a little note: the king of country, George Strait, will perform at the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo!

He's not just performing on any ordinary day, but instead the country music icon will entertain us on a "concert only" extra day.

The rodeo will run for 21 days from Feb. 25 to March 17.

You can catch Strait on the final night, marking his 30th Rodeo Houston performance.

Yeehaw!