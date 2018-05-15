HISD High School Carnegie Vanguard ranks 15th best in U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A Freedmen's Town Fourth Ward gem, Houston Independent School District's Carnegie Vanguard is not your ordinary high school.

"It's like private school education for free," said junior Mekenzie Primm.

Students who graduate from the school say college is a cake-walk compared to the high school's rigorous curriculum. U.S. News and World Report just ranked the gifted and talented only school the 15th best high school in the nation and the fourth best in Texas.

"I've learned a lot of disciple being at this school," said junior David Akinwande. "The amount of homework we get is insane here."

School Principal Ramon Moss says students benefit greatly from a very rigorous curriculum with Pre-AP, Advanced and STEM courses.

"By the time a student graduates here, the opportunities are open for whatever endeavor they'd like to pursue," Moss said.