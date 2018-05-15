Local Palestinians protest controversial move of U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Protesters gathered Tuesday morning to speak out against the state of Israel and the controversial move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"President Trump has no right to move the U.S. Embassy to an occupied land," Kamal Ahalil of the Palestinian-American Council said. "It is against international law. It is a wicked move. It's disgraceful to the U.S. citizens."

The protesters argue the average American does not understand the history of the region and feel countries and people in power can do whatever they want and get away with it.

"This is just not about Israel fighting for what they call 'freedom,' which is completely incorrect," protest organizer Sarah Falasteen said. "This is them trying to erase a people, take their culture and their land and who they are."

They're hoping more protests like this one can spread awareness of thier message.