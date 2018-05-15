Mayor Turner honors achievements of NASA Director Ellen Ochoa as she prepares for retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston celebrated the work of former director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center Ellen Ochoa Tuesday as she gets ready to retire. The former astronaut has been director since 2012, and she's the first Hispanic director and second female director the center has had.

Mayor Sylvester Turner honored Ochoa for her astronomical achievements.

"The city of Houston commends and appreciates doctor Ellen Ochoa for her tireless dedication to the community and extends the wishes for a long and happy retirement, and so I Sylvester turner mayor of the city of Houston proclaim May 15th, 2018 as Doctor Ellen Ochoa day in the city of Houston,” Turner said at a news conference.

The mayor was joined by other city officials to honor Ochoa.

"No ego, just giving credit to everybody else and we are here today to give you credit and congratulations on your tenure,” said Council member Jack Christie.

"I was so proud of you being from Houston and what you've accomplished, and I am just so thrilled of what you've done and you're stepping down at a point where you're in good health and looking well,” added Council member Dwight Boykins.

NASA announced on Monday that Ochoa’s successor will be Mark Geyer who will be the 12th person to hold the role of director since the center opened back in 1962.

He officially starts on May 25.