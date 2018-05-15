Mayor welcomes Chinese delegation to Houston for Innovation & Investment Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The city of Houston has China on the brain!

The U.S. China Innovation & Investment Summit was held in Memorial City, and Mayor Sylvester Turner rolled out the red carpet to welcome many dignitaries from the Far East, including the Consul General of The People's Republic of China.

The mayor targeted future trade missions and collaboration in science innovation and biotech fields for attendees.

"That is our focus right now in the city [...] start ups and innovations," Mayor Turner announced.

The mayor also let the Chinese delegation know the Rockets sure do miss No. 11 on the court!

"We could have used Yao Ming last night," the mayor joked.

And there's a reason Space City is on China's radar as well.

"Our port has been the No. 1 export point in America for almost a decade now, and more of that is coming with the Panama Canal being wider and deeper," Texas Congressman Pete Olson pointed out.

"There is no question that there are a lot of synergies between China and the city of Houston," the mayor added. "And as Ambassador Li indicated, the city of Houston is now the fourth largest city in the United States of America— soon to be the third!"

One of the primary points of the investment summit is to connect American tech companies with Chinese investors and others so they can expand and create more jobs here at home.

"And today China is our second— our second leading trading partner when it comes to imports as well as exports," Turner declared. "And we seek to build on that relationship."

Given the current climate of tough trade talks and other world tensions, anything that can bring us closer to China and working together is probably a good thing!