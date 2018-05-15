Millennials more stressed at work than older colleagues, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Millennials are more stressed than their older colleagues when it comes to working a nine-to-five.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, 28% of working millennials ages 18 to 38 say, stress is expected in the workplace. While only 12% of baby boomers argue the same.

Findings suggest 34% of stressed out millennials feel less productive at work, which is brought on by insecure contracts, low pay and high entry level workloads.

Overall, when it comes to having the "stress talk" with the boss, 14% of employees are comfortable with stepping into the principal's office. Something both generations can agree on.