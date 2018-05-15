× Pearland woman bites officer, leaves shoe print in jailer’s chest after kicking him following DWI arrest, police say

PEARLAND, Texas — One woman put up quite a fight after being caught drunk behind the wheel, according to Friendswood police.

A witness reported a reckless driver in the 200 block of W. Edgewood at 6:20 p.m. Saturday. The suspect’s vehicle was found at the entrance to a parking lot and the female driver was unconscious and unresponsive in the vehicle, police said.

The officer repeatedly knocked on the window of the vehicle until the driver, identified as Victoria Nichole Bolden, 32, of Pearland, woke up. The officer ordered Bolden to put the vehicle into park; instead, she put the vehicle in reverse.

Bolden exhibited signs of intoxication and smelled strongly of alcohol. She also failed a field sobriety test, according to police.

After she arrived at jail, Bolden allegedly became combative, slid her hand free from the handcuffs, and dropped to her knees refusing to walk.

Police said she also kicked an officer in the chest, knocking the wind out of him. The kick knocked off the officer’s body camera and left a shoe print on his uniform. Then, when a medic was attempting to get a blood specimen, she thrashed her body around and tried to bite another officer.

Bolden was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest or search. Her bond was set at $12,500.