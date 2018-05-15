Viral Video: Houston driver rocks out with car karaoke during morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Man, traffic in Houston can be a real pain in the you-know-what!

For one local driver, jamming in the morning traffic is her way of coping with the morning traffic jam. Plastic mic and all, she's gettin' down on Richmond Avenue, just west of Beltway 8. Not only that, she seems totally oblivious she's got an audience in the next lane.

Her performance was around 7 a.m. Monday. The stealth cell phone video was uploaded to Reddit shortly after, where it quickly shot to the top.

There may not be a Grammy in her future. (A car wash is more likely.) But amusing yourself during rush hour isn't such a bad idea. Just keep your eyes on the road, and be prepared for a few eyes on you.

Car karaoke! Just one way of coping with congestion on your commute.

