× WATCH: Judge Ed Emmett, health officials discuss new tools to help fight mosquitoes

HOUSTON — Summer’s warm, wet weather creates the perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes and Harris County is home to about 56 different species. A few species can carry diseases that make us sick, cause birth defects or be fatal. There are some simple steps residents can take that will help protect them and their families.

Judge Ed Emmett and Harris County Public Health (HCPH) officials held a news conference Tuesday to discuss and demonstrate the new technologies and tours of the county’s new, interactive Mobile Mosquito & Vector Control Unit, which helps teach the public how to prevent mosquito borne diseases such as Zika and West Nile Virus.