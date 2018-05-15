AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce a major development in the state’s goal to combat the nationwide opioid crisis. Watch the livestream now on CW39.com.
WATCH LIVE: Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton updates public on initiative to combat nationwide opioid crisis
-
Trump launches a new website to solicit opioid addiction stories
-
Surgeon general urges more Americans to carry opioid antidote naloxone
-
Trump’s opioid plan to take three-pronged approach, including possible death for high-volume drug dealers
-
Texas, 6 other states seek to end DACA in lawsuit
-
Trump administration worries opioid crisis could ‘get worse’
-
-
ACLU Sues Galveston County and District Attorney for discriminatory bail practices
-
Kellyanne Conway denies White House credibility crisis
-
Second civil lawsuit filed Wednesday, claims dozens more Houston businesses turned a blind eye to human trafficking
-
WATCH: National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump to announce lawsuit in police shooting of Danny Ray Thomas
-
What to look for in tonight’s Texas primary
-
-
Study: Opioid overdose among children nearly doubles, local pediatrician weighs in
-
Larry Nassar victims say Texas isn’t seriously investigating Karolyi Ranch
-
Mugshot released of NFL pro Michael Bennett; player accused of injuring elderly, disabled woman at NRG stadium