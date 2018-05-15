Badges of Courage: What you need to know about law enforcement in the Houston area

WATCH LIVE: Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton updates public on initiative to combat nationwide opioid crisis

Posted 1:30 PM, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 01:31PM, May 15, 2018

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce a major development in the state’s goal to combat the nationwide opioid crisis. Watch the livestream now on CW39.com.