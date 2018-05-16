HOUSTON — Harris County Deputy Christopher Gains was injured in a gun battle and is now in a wheelchair with a ton of medical bills to pay for. The officers of the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 put on a BBQ lunch fundraiser to raise money for him and his family. The event brought community and law enforcement members together for an afternoon of eating, giving back and showing gratitude for the health of Gains.
BBQ lunch raises funds to help Harris County deputy critically injured in gun battle
-
Precinct 4 deputy undergoes ‘successful’ surgery after being shot responding to disturbance call in Humble
-
Precinct 4 deputy released from hospital after being shot during disturbance call in Humble
-
Harris County Clerk’s Office vandalized during ATM smash and grab, deputies say
-
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in northeast Harris County
-
HCSO: Woman killed in major accident in NW Harris County
-
-
1 person seriously injured after crash with drunken driver in NW Houston, deputies say
-
HCSO: Gas station shootout leaves one man dead, multiple injured in north Houston
-
One step at a time: Harris County deputy shot 7 times in legs now walking on amazing road to recovery
-
Residents fight off armed burglar at Spring home, deputies say
-
HCSO: Man dead, woman injured in NW Harris County shooting
-
-
$30,000 bond set for armed suspect threatening to kill man in north Houston, deputies say
-
Spring man, allegedly trying to help his drunken wife escape deputy, fires gun towards officer
-
HCSO: Man dies after slamming into tree in NW Harris County