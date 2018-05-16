FBCSO: Highway 59 temporarily shut down in both directions after tanker flips, loses load

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas— The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department shut down all major northbound and southbound lanes following a HazMat spill on Highway 59 Wednesday morning.
A tanker traveling southbound on US 59 at Isleib and Beasley flipped and lost its load around 5:30 a.m., closing the south and northbound lane at the Spur 10 exit at Hartledge Road.
Officers diverted southbound commuters to the East Bearnard exit at US 90. Northbound commuters were re-routed to the SH 60 exit.
An investigation into what caused the accident is underway.