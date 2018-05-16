Michigan State University reaches $500 million settlement with Larry Nassar victims

FBCSO: Highway 59 temporarily shut down in both directions after tanker flips, loses load

Posted 7:27 AM, May 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:20AM, May 16, 2018

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas— The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department shut down all major northbound and southbound lanes following a HazMat spill on Highway 59 Wednesday morning.

A tanker traveling southbound on US 59 at Isleib and Beasley flipped and lost its load around 5:30 a.m., closing the south and northbound lane at the Spur 10 exit at Hartledge Road.

Officers diverted southbound commuters to the East Bearnard exit at US 90. Northbound commuters were re-routed to the SH 60 exit.

An investigation into what caused the accident is underway.

