HCSO: Teens shot during drive-by in northwest Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teens were shot during an apparent drive-by in northwest Houston Tuesday night.

According to officers, the incident occurred at a residence in the Cooper Crossing Court subdivision of Brookhill Crossing around 9 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old shot twice in the ankle and the arm, and a 17-year-old shot in the arm.

Both teens were transported to Cy-Fair Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies located a car nearby that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle, and detained two other teens.