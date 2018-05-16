Michigan State University reaches $500 million settlement with Larry Nassar victims

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sits during the sentencing phase in Eaton, County Circuit Court on January 31, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan.
The number of identified sexual abuse victims of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has grown to 265, a Michigan judge announced Wednesday as a final sentencing hearing commenced. Prosecutors said at least 65 victims were to confront Nassar in court, in the last of three sentencing hearings for the disgraced doctor who molested young girls and women for two decades in the guise of medical treatment.
(CNN) — Michigan State University will pay a total of $500 million to settle lawsuits brought by victims of Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State University professor and doctor who sexually abused hundreds of young girls and women.
The terms of the settlement include $425 million dollars paid to current claimants, and $75 million set aside in a trust fund to protect “any future claimants alleging sexual abuse by Larry Nassar,” according to John Manly, an attorney representing some of the victims.
The settlement only deals with accusations against Michigan State. Lawsuits are still under way against USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee. The settlement was agreed to in principle by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees in a conference call Tuesday night, a statement from Manly said.
Nassar admitted in court to using his position as a trusted medical doctor to sexually abuse young girls and women who came to him for medical care. He was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.