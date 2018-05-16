MUGSHOTS: At least 34 pimps, johns arrested during HPD Vice prostitution bust in April

HOUSTON — Houston police released the names and mugshots Wednesday morning of at least 34 suspects arrested and charged with either compelling or soliciting prostitution in the local area during the month of April.

These alleged pimps and johns were taken into custody by the department’s vice division.

“We hope by publishing these suspects’ photos we will raise awareness of the issue that is human trafficking and put the community on notice that we will no longer tolerate these crimes in our neighborhoods,” HPD Vice Capt. James Dale said.