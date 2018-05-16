Maggie’s Must-Haves: Royal Wedding Replicas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- As you may know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding is this Saturday, May 19. Robbins Brothers and Crave Cupcakes helped morning dose. viewers prepare for the royal celebration.

Robbins Brothers gave viewers a glimpse of several engagement rings similar to the bride-to-be's and other perfect ring options for someone looking to achieve a royal look for less. Robbins Brothers also highlighted their luxurious Peter Lam Royal Tiara collection.

Crave Cupcakes created a cupcake-style replica of the royal couple's wedding cake --- a light, lemon cupcake complemented with an elderberry jam filling, elderflower and lemon zest frosting and topped with a purple fondant lily --- to honor the soon-to-be newlyweds.

To see Robbins Brothers' luxurious engagement ring collection, click here. For more tasty treats from Crave Cupcakes, click here.