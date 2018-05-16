‘This is your season, this is our moment’: Turner sends Rockets inspiring message as team competes in Western Conference Finals 

HOUSTON — “This is your season. This is our moment,” Mayor Sylvester Turner cranked up the heat Wednesday in an inspiring video message to the Houston Rockets as the team takes on the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

This season, the Rockets players won not only their division but also more games than any other team in the league. And now, these playoff underdogs are fighting to bring Houston to the NBA Finals.

No pressure, right?

To some, the mayor’s passionate pep talk — shot in front of stock footage showing the Houston City Hall building with American and Texas flags flaring in the background, and not to mention, spoken over the egregious sound of triumphant band music — may come off as a bit cheesy.

Well, call me Cheddar! The last eight months have brought our city unprecedented wins and overwhelming obstacles, making a heartening speech more than welcomed as residents continue to push forward with everyday life.

“Houston is strong. The Astros carried us on the field in their hearts. Now you, the Houston Rockets, you carry us on the court and on your shoulders,” Turner declared. “We stand up on every 3-pointer, every steal, every rejection, and we shout on every slam dunk. Harvey made us stronger, and your winning reminds us all that Houston is a city of champions. When we play together as a team, we win. Now go out there and win.”

OK, Mr. Mayor! You’re really showing your colors — RED! And we love it.

No matter the outcome of the series, and as we continue to #RunAsOne and stand #HoustonStrong, there has never been a better time to be a proud Houstonian!