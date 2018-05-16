× Crime Stoppers, FBI ask public’s help identifying suspects responsible for Alvin Kinney murder

HOSUTON— The FBI is seeking the public’s help finding those responsible for the murder of Brinks armored security guard Alvin Kinney.

Kinney, 60, and his co-worker were making a delivery at Capitol One Bank and were parked in front of the plaza along Westheimer near Chimney Rock.

As Kinney was on his way back to the Brinks truck, that’s when at least three men wearing body armor and face-shield masks approached him and opened fire.

“While also under fire, the second Brinks guard returned fire as the assailants backed up a stolen white F-250 truck and quickly loaded several bags of cash,” said Turner.

Police found the truck a few blocks away, but no sign of the men.

Brinks and the FBI are stepping things up offering $100,000 for any info leading to their arrests.