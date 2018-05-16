Former Cub Scout leader in Fort Bend County charged with 2 counts of child indecency

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A former Cub Scout leader has been arrested and charged two counts of indecency with a child, according to he Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the situation on May 5.

Investigators said the victim is a juvenile female who on several accounts was victimized by a family acquaintance, Clifton Ray Poe, 52.

During the investigation, deputies identified the Rosenberg resident as the den leader for Cub Scout Pack 820.

The female victim is the sibling to one of the Cub Scout members, deputies said.

Poe was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Fort Bend County Jail, where his bond was set at $30,000 on each count.

The Sam Houston Area Council of Boys Scouts of America has given its full cooperation in the investigation and took immediate action when they learned about Poe, the sheriff’s office said.

This case is still under investigation. If there is anyone with further information or concerns, please contact FBCSO Det. Johnson at 281-341-4683.

“We take the safety and well-being of our children very seriously and will make sure a thorough investigation is conducted,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

The Boy Scouts of America released the following statement: