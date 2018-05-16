VOTE: Do you hear ‘Yanny’ or ‘Laurel’? Here’s what science says

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Once again, it’s time for social media users to choose a team – so are you a “Yanny” or “Laurel” person?

Instead of an optical illusion, 2018’s version of “the dress” is auditory.

The recording of a bot that sounds clearly to be saying “Yanny” for some, and “Laurel” for others, surfaced on Reddit Sunday.

“If I cut your ears off and put someone else’s on your head, sounds would sound different,” University of Chicago psychologist Howard Nusbaum told Gizmodo.

Laurel or Yanny? What science has to say

There’s a simple explanation for why people perceive one thing so differently — and science can explain it.

“Part of it involves the recording,” said Brad Story, Professor of Speech, Language and Hearing at The University of Arizona. “It’s not a very high quality. And that in itself allows there to be some ambiguity already.”

Then, he said, you have to take into account the different ways people are listening to this — through mobile phones, headphones, tablets, etc.

That aside, Story ran an acoustic analysis on the viral recording of the computerized voice. He also recorded himself saying “Yanny” and “Laurel,” for comparison.

“When I analyzed the recording of Laurel, that third resonance is very high for the L. It drops for the R and then it rises again for the L,” he said. “The interesting thing about the word Yanny is that the second frequency that our vocal track produces follows almost the same path, in terms of what it looks like spectrographically, as Laurel.”

OK, so what does that all mean?

“If you have a low quality of recording, it’s not surprising some people would confuse the second and third resonances flipped around, and hear Yanny instead of Laurel.”

Story also said that, if you change the pitch of the original recording, you can hear both words.

“Most likely the original recording was ‘Laurel,’” he said.

If you heard “Laurel,” you are the winner and have earned bragging rights for this round of internet debate.

Whether or not our ear canals or our brains are to blame, it’s clear that, with one word, a bot has once again flamed internet users’ tribal instincts.

