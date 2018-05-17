Closing Comments: National Police Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's National Police Week, a time to honor those in law enforcement who have paid the ultimate sacrifice because it is the right thing to do. From the Officer Down Memorial page, here is the 2017-2018 list of the fallen officers who wore the badge in Texas, to honor their memory.

Det. Jerry Ronald Walker - Little Elm Police Department

Asst. Chief Deputy Clinton Francis Greenwood - Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 3

Corrections Officer Shana Renee Tedder- Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Officer Miguel Moreno III San Antonio Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Jason Matthew Fann- Yoakum County Sheriff's Office

Detective Elise Ann Ybarra - Abilene Police Department

Corporal Monty Dale Platt West Texas A&M University Police Department

Sgt. Steve Albert Perez - Houston Police Department

Deputy Constable Mark Gregory Diebold - Tarrant County Constable's Office Precinct 5

Officer Elias Martinez Jr. - Metropolitan Transit Authority Police Department

Officer Floyd East, Jr. Texas Tech - University Police Department

Sr. Trooper Thomas Patrick Nipper - Texas DPS

Trooper Damon Charles Allen - Texas DPS

Officer Kenneth Malcolm Copeland - San Marcos Police Department

Police Officer David Charles Sherrard Richardson - Police Department

Police Officer Rogelio Santander Jr. - Dallas Police Department

Police Officer Charles Whites - Round Rock Police Department

Deputy Inspector General Richard Hale Texas Juvenile Justice Department - Office of Inspector General

To all, their families and the men and women who protect and serve our communities every day, on behalf of myself and NewsFix, a sincere thank you for your service.