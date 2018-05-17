Closing Comments: National Police Week

HOUSTON — It's National Police Week, a time to honor those in law enforcement who have paid the ultimate sacrifice because it is the right thing to do. From the Officer Down Memorial page, here is the 2017-2018 list of the fallen officers who wore the badge in Texas, to honor their memory.
- Det. Jerry Ronald Walker - Little Elm Police Department
- Asst. Chief Deputy Clinton Francis Greenwood - Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 3
- Corrections Officer Shana Renee Tedder- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Officer Miguel Moreno III San Antonio Police Department
- Deputy Sheriff Jason Matthew Fann- Yoakum County Sheriff's Office
- Detective Elise Ann Ybarra - Abilene Police Department
- Corporal Monty Dale Platt West Texas A&M University Police Department
- Sgt. Steve Albert Perez - Houston Police Department
- Deputy Constable Mark Gregory Diebold - Tarrant County Constable's Office Precinct 5
- Officer Elias Martinez Jr. - Metropolitan Transit Authority Police Department
- Officer Floyd East, Jr. Texas Tech - University Police Department
- Sr. Trooper Thomas Patrick Nipper - Texas DPS
- Trooper Damon Charles Allen - Texas DPS
- Officer Kenneth Malcolm Copeland - San Marcos Police Department
- Police Officer David Charles Sherrard Richardson - Police Department
- Police Officer Rogelio Santander Jr. - Dallas Police Department
- Police Officer Charles Whites - Round Rock Police Department
- Deputy Inspector General Richard Hale Texas Juvenile Justice Department - Office of Inspector General
To all, their families and the men and women who protect and serve our communities every day, on behalf of myself and NewsFix, a sincere thank you for your service.