Harris County Commissioner's Office shuts down Greens Bayou Bridge due to buckling

WALLISVILLE, Texas— Harris County Commissioner Jack Morman has ordered the closing of Wallisville Road and the Greens Bayou Bridge Thursday due to severe damage.

According to Harris County Precinct 2, Wallisville Road at Dattner Road will be closed until further notice while crews assess the damage of the passenger bridge over Greens Bayou.

Commuters are asked to take Normandy and Uvalde Road as alternate routes. Special exceptions are being made for students, teachers and residents who may need access west of the bridge.