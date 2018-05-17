Houston hits second-straight day of record high temperatures

HOUSTON — Whoa, is it hot out here or what? Thursday marked Houston’s second day of record high temperatures— and it doesn’t look like this heat is going away anytime soon! In fact, officials have declared it a Ozone Action Day for the city, which means people who are sensitive to pollution should avoid outdoor activity.

Forecasters report the smog is caused by southwest and westerly winds rolling down from the hill country— giving Clutch City a boosts in temperatures!

The best thing to do during the heat is to stay hydrated. Also, be aware of what your body is telling you. If you feel disoriented, dizzy or get headaches, you could be suffering from heat exhaustion, which can become heat stroke and turn deadly.

Forecasters predict temperatures should moderate some starting Monday.