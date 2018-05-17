Houston students ‘rap’ with cast of Hamilton at Hobby Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The popular, hip-hop musical Hamilton is touring in Houston and some special high school students are joining in on the fun.

The students, who come from different schools in the area, are in the Hamilton Education Program that allows them to perform their own raps inspired by what they've learned from Hamilton in class— in front of their peers at the Hobby Center!

"We did the slaves reaction to the Declaration of Independence, taking that pain and that hurt that we feel, that our people did feel," Bellaire junior Joyoli Kiabor said.

They're also getting a ticket to the hottest show in the city, and they had a chance to ask questions to the cast members.

Mayor Sylvester Turner — also a fan of the musical — was also an attendee.

"Recognizing their gifts, whether it's in rap, whether it's in dance, singing, whatever the performance may be, we have incredible talent," the mayor said.