TONIGHT: Hurricane season on the horizon as residents continue to recover from Harvey, prepare for possible flooding

Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose

Posted 8:39 AM, May 17, 2018, by

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Thursday,  May 17th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is helping start your morning off right. She has all things HOT. From your forecast, to the Rockets, Justin Verlander and the Astros plus, your hottest headlines.  Click play to check it out!