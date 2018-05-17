× Man fatally struck while pushing car on Sam Houston Pkwy

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed while pushing his stalled vehicle off the freeway Thursday.

According to police, the man was pushing his car out of the roadway when a brown car struck him, sending him flying over the barrier wall and onto the feeder. Another car swerved to avoid the accident and struck another barrier wall.

The woman in the brown car stayed at the scene to speak with police.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time, police say.