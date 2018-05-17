NewsFix in Space: Asteroid whizzes by Earth, ISS astronauts go spacewalking, and fastest-growing black hole ever seen!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OUTER SPACE - And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Today's adventure takes us beyond Earth's orbit.....where the people of Earth just dodged a major space bullet!

Well, okay it wasn't that big, but an asteroid the size of a city block came whizzing by Earth on Tuesday night.

It wasn't close enough to see-- but by NASA's standards it was a close shave!

NASA indicates the giant space rock came within 126,000 miles of Earth.

Astronomers in England tracked the wayward asteroid known as '2010 WC9' from the Northolt Branch Observatories.

Scientists say the space rock never posed a serious threat.

Luckily, we didn't need a NASA mission to go kick some asteroid this time!

Meanwhile, over on the International Space Station, a couple of astronauts went for a little walk.

These two NASA engineers aren't building a rocketship, but they still have their hands full!

The astronauts spent 6 1/2 hours in space trying to fix the station's cooling system and install some new communications equipment.

Actually, the mission came off without a hitch, and NASA says they'll do another spacewalk next month.

Finally, astronomers down under in Australia have spotted the fastest-growing black hole ever seen in the universe!

Researchers at Australian National University say the supermassive black hole is growing so fast it can gobble up a star the size of our sun every two days!

Scientists say the bright quasar is about 12 billion light years away, and it could even shed some light on the whole big bang theory.

That is, if it doesn't gobble us up first!

Until next time, keep watching the skies....and keep watching NewsFix in Space!