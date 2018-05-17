Surviving the Storm: Houston officials, residents brace for upcoming hurricane season in city still touched by Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — August 27, 2017 is a day Houstonians will never forget.

Hurricane Harvey dumped record-breaking rainfall onto the Bayou City, and the storm didn't just destroy property.

It changed lives forever— something the McKnight family has experienced twice! The McKnights moved to Meyerland after escaping Hurricane Katrina's wrath in 2005. They never thought they'd see a storm like that again, let alone 12 years later.

With hurricane season on the horizon, the McKnights are still trying to finish repairs on their house.

Meanwhile, down the street in Marilyn Estates, The McMillan family is also eager to make their house a home again. Their neighborhood took a beating, and they've waited months just to get a contractor.

Their home should be complete in the next few months, but blink, and it will be hurricane season again. So what does the county plan to do to prevent another flooding catastrophe?

Harris County voters will have their say on August 27, the one year anniversary of Harvey.

If the bond referendum is approved, the county could borrow up to $2.5 billion to spend on hundreds of flood mitigation projects.

County Judge Ed Emmett says it's less about the wind and more about the rain.

Meteorologist Eric Berger was one of the first to accurately predict Harvey's landfall, and the devastating impact the rain would have on Houston. His advice on getting prepared? Most importantly, don't procrastinate!

The National Hurricane Center is also making changes to the way it communicates hurricane threats. First, by narrowing the cone of uncertainty, which means they'll be able to determine more precisely where a hurricane will make landfall.

Second, communicating storm hazards 48 hours in advance, giving residents more time to prepare.

And finally, using new tools to forecast when sustained winds reach 40 mph — that's when it's too dangerous to be outside — and too late to prepare for the coming storm.

If we learned anything from Hurricane Harvey, it's that mother nature is full of surprises.

So it's up to you not to get caught off guard.

Plan, prepare — don't procrastinate! Only then will you survive the storm.