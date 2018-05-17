UT coach Tom Herman excited for ‘historic brand’ match-up with Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Tom Herman admitted he can sense Texas fans still want a rivalry game with Texas A&M on the books. While he said "anything's possible," what is planned is a recently announced home and home series with Alabama in 2022 and 2023.

"Anytime we have an opportunity to give our fan base a big name, quality opponent, a historic brand, I think is good for our program and good for our fans," Herman said while speaking at the Touchdown Club of Houston.

The Longhorns are set to host the game in 2022, with Alabama hosting in 2023.