Viral Video: Burning dump truck skids down highway after crash on new Texas tollway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Crash into a car or plow into a wall? Those were the only two options one dump truck driver had while driving down Highway 360 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

It was early Tuesday morning when a driver traveling on a new tollway missed a slight turn off and put their car into reverse, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

An approaching dump truck, which was traveling in the same lane, swerved to avoid a collision with the car and slammed into a barrier wall — then BOOM! The fiery explosion was so powerful, it knocked the cab off its mount.

Remarkably, no serious injuries were reported. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.