Family of Josue Flores still seeking justice on 2-year anniversary of 11-year-old’s brutal stabbing death

HOUSTON -- Two years after the tragic murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores, who was stabbed to death while walking home from school, his family and the Northside community they call home are still hurting and looking for closure. To date, no one has been brought to justice for this horrible crime, which occurred on a major street in broad daylight.

Wednesday afternoon, community leaders gathered for a remembrance ceremony at the original crime scene.

"It's not too late. If you know something, please say something," City Council Member Karla Cisneros pleaded.

"Josue is very special to all of us," Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee told the gathering by phone. "And to acknowledge Dale and Stella for never giving up-- and this wonderful committee that will never let his memory die."

On May 17, 2016, Josue was walking home in the 1900 block of Fulton around 4:45 p.m. when a man who was walking on the same sidewalk in the opposite direction suddenly began stabbing him.

Two witnesses heard the child screaming and then saw him collapse in the grass near the sidewalk as the assailant fled the scene. Officers in the area of Fulton and James Street were flagged down by citizens and rushed to help. Josue was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died. Autopsy reports revealed that he was stabbed 20 times.

Andre Timothy Jackson was arrested at the Salvation Army on North Main Street and charged in the boy's death on June 6, 2016. Prosecutors waited for over a year to receive the DNA evidence in hopes that it would link Jackson to the murder, but those charges were later dropped because test results of the DNA and blood analysis came back as inconclusive.

Jackson admitted to being in the area at the time and living at the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center after being discharged from the United States Marine Corps when he served in Iraq. He denied, however, attacking the boy.

Prosecutors said rather than risk double jeopardy by trying to go to trial with a case where the evidence is too weak, it was best not to pursue Jackson. If they did, they could risk future chances of ever being able to go after him or anyone else.

Jackson was the second person who was accused in the crime. Another man was also charged before Jackson, but those charges were also dropped.

Josue's case sparked outrage throughout the local community, which led to various safe walk programs for students.

Governor Greg Abbott later signed Senate Bill 195. SB195, which sets aside funding for the transportation of Texas children who walk to and from school in high crime neighborhoods.