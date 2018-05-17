× Winning $30.25 million lotto ticket sold at north Houston food store

HOUSTON— Rudy’s Stop & Shop in Rosenberg holds the title as the best place to get a winning lottery ticket, but it may have just been overthrown by MJ’S All Season Food Store.

Located at 15935 Lee Road, MJ’s sits alongside a mini car wash and may not look like much, but thanks to the Texas Lottery, we have a feeling things are about to change.

That’s because some lucky winner bought the winning Quick Pick at the store and is looking to walk away with $30.25 million.

Yes!!! You read correctly, $30.25 million.

In the state of Texas, retailers receive a 1 percent bonus for selling a winning ticket. This means MJ’s could receive up to $302,500.

Now it’s up to the ticket holder to come forward and claim the prize.

